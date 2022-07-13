Taranis Resources : July 13, 2022 -- Taranis Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement - (pdf format)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Taranis Resources Inc.

681 Conifer Lane Estes Park, Colorado 80517 www.taranisresources.com

Taranis Engages Stockhouse for Market Awareness

Estes Park, Colorado, July 13, 2022 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") [TSX.V: TRO, OTCQB: TNREF] is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Stockhouse.com to provide increased market awareness for the Company.

About Taranis Resources Inc.

Taranis Resources Inc. is a well-positioned exploration company that is exploring and developing its 100%-owned Thor precious-base metal project in British Columbia. Taranis has drilled over 250 drill holes on the project, defining a near-surface epithermal deposit that is over 2 km long. The Company refers to the epithermal trend as the "Trunk", invoking the anatomy of an elephant to portray the large structures which appear to be connected at depth to the epithermal zones. Recent exploration work has identified a large porphyry-type exploration target ("Elephant's body") underlying the epithermal deposit which has clear links to the overlying epithermal deposit. Limited drilling of the "Elephant" target completed to date shows the target is mineralized. Three other large geophysical targets occur peripheral to the Elephant in two trends - these are large disseminated-typesulfide-type targets (Western Deeps, Broadview South and Thunder North - "Tusks").

About Stockhouse

Stockhouse is a financial portal with one of the largest communities of active investors in North America. It provides financial news, tools and information that enable its investor community to uncover and share opportunities on high growth small cap stocks and more. With over 1 million unique visitors a month, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Its members are smart, affluent investors actively researching stocks and looking for new opportunities. Stockhouse.com is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion, and share knowledge and information with each other.

John Gardiner, President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. states, "We have systematically developed a very compelling exploration opportunity at Thor; it has taken a lot of hard work to contextualize what we recognized early on as a very large hydrothermal system. Now that we can "zoom out" and follow the "Elephant's trunk" back to its source, we are positioned for exciting growth in what we believe is a new porphyry deposit in the interior of Southeast British Columbia! Our Company recognizes that in order for the Company to grow, we need an experienced team that can help Taranis share the opportunity with the public, and we feel that Stockhouse has the market awareness exposure to help Taranis share the story".