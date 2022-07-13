Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Taranis Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRO   CA87609B1076

TARANIS RESOURCES INC.

(TRO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:14 2022-07-13 am EDT
0.1900 CAD   +5.56%
02:24pTARANIS RESOURCES : July 13, 2022 -- Taranis Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement - (pdf format)
PU
06/29Taranis resources inc. announces private placement
AQ
06/27TARANIS RESOURCES : June 27, 2022 -- Taranis Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement - (pdf format)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taranis Resources : July 13, 2022 -- Taranis Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement - (pdf format)

07/13/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Taranis Resources Inc.

681 Conifer Lane Estes Park, Colorado 80517 www.taranisresources.com

Taranis Engages Stockhouse for Market Awareness

Estes Park, Colorado, July 13, 2022 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") [TSX.V: TRO, OTCQB: TNREF] is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Stockhouse.com to provide increased market awareness for the Company.

About Taranis Resources Inc.

Taranis Resources Inc. is a well-positioned exploration company that is exploring and developing its 100%-owned Thor precious-base metal project in British Columbia. Taranis has drilled over 250 drill holes on the project, defining a near-surface epithermal deposit that is over 2 km long. The Company refers to the epithermal trend as the "Trunk", invoking the anatomy of an elephant to portray the large structures which appear to be connected at depth to the epithermal zones. Recent exploration work has identified a large porphyry-type exploration target ("Elephant's body") underlying the epithermal deposit which has clear links to the overlying epithermal deposit. Limited drilling of the "Elephant" target completed to date shows the target is mineralized. Three other large geophysical targets occur peripheral to the Elephant in two trends - these are large disseminated-typesulfide-type targets (Western Deeps, Broadview South and Thunder North - "Tusks").

About Stockhouse

Stockhouse is a financial portal with one of the largest communities of active investors in North America. It provides financial news, tools and information that enable its investor community to uncover and share opportunities on high growth small cap stocks and more. With over 1 million unique visitors a month, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Its members are smart, affluent investors actively researching stocks and looking for new opportunities. Stockhouse.com is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion, and share knowledge and information with each other.

John Gardiner, President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. states, "We have systematically developed a very compelling exploration opportunity at Thor; it has taken a lot of hard work to contextualize what we recognized early on as a very large hydrothermal system. Now that we can "zoom out" and follow the "Elephant's trunk" back to its source, we are positioned for exciting growth in what we believe is a new porphyry deposit in the interior of Southeast British Columbia! Our Company recognizes that in order for the Company to grow, we need an experienced team that can help Taranis share the opportunity with the public, and we feel that Stockhouse has the market awareness exposure to help Taranis share the story".

About Taranis Resources Inc.

For additional information on Taranis or its 100%-owned Thor project in British Columbia, visit www.taranisresources.com

Taranis currently has 82,948,017 shares issued and outstanding (94,185,017 shares on a fully- diluted basis).

TARANIS RESOURCES INC.

Per:

John J. Gardiner (P. Geo.),

President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner

681 Conifer Lane Estes Park, Colorado 80517

Phone: (303) 716-5922

Cell: (720) 209-3049johnjgardiner@earthlink.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Disclaimer

Taranis Resources Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 18:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARANIS RESOURCES INC.
02:24pTARANIS RESOURCES : July 13, 2022 -- Taranis Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement - (pd..
PU
06/29Taranis resources inc. announces private placement
AQ
06/27TARANIS RESOURCES : June 27, 2022 -- Taranis Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement - (pd..
PU
06/27Taranis Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.325 million in funding
CI
06/24Taranis Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.4 million in funding
CI
06/07Taranis Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.325 million in fundin..
CI
06/01TARANIS RESOURCES : May 31, 2022 -- Airborne Geophysical Survey Highlights “Elephant..
PU
05/31Airborne Geophysical Survey Highlights "Elephant" Intrusive and 9km2 Associated Thermal..
AQ
05/31Airborne Geophysical Survey Highlights Elephant Intrusive
CI
05/27Taranis Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,23 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 11,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart TARANIS RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Taranis Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John J. Gardiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary R. McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard D. McCloskey Independent Director
Glenn Robert Yeadon Secretary & Director
Thomas Gardiner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARANIS RESOURCES INC.65.22%11
BHP GROUP LIMITED-9.73%128 484
RIO TINTO PLC-2.32%95 037
GLENCORE PLC12.56%65 350
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.00%39 478
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)24.08%31 932