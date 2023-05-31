Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Taranis Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRO   CA87609B1076

TARANIS RESOURCES INC.

(TRO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:46:36 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.1550 CAD   +19.23%
01:34pTaranis Resources : May 31, 2023 -- Taranis Demands BC Government Action on Permit Application
PU
05/25Taranis Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/25Taranis Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taranis Resources : May 31, 2023 -- Taranis Demands BC Government Action on Permit Application

05/31/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Taranis Resources Inc. 681 Conifer Lane Estes Park, Colorado 80517

www.taranisresources.com

Taranis Demands BC Government Action on Permit Application

Estes Park, Colorado, May 31, 2023 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") [TSX.V: TRO, OTCQB: TNREF] has had its legal counsel write to the Honourable Josie Osborne, BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, ("EMLI") demanding action on an exploration permit application that was submitted to the Cranbrook regional office nearly a year ago.

The permit application addresses a number of drill sites and roads that must be constructed at the Thor project in order to test for the presence of a large intrusive target, which was outlined by an airborne geophysical survey in early May of 2022.

In a joint announcement with the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia on August 15, 2022, EMLI committed to improvements in processing of such applications. Yet despite these promises, Taranis' application remains outstanding.

"Taranis has made every reasonable effort to engage in good faith and be responsive. Now we call upon the Minister to ensure appropriate action is taken by the ministry staff," said President and CEO John Gardiner. "The Supreme Court of Canada has been clear that the Crown's duty to consult does not provide a veto, and government must respect third parties rights as well as Indigenous interests."

Mr. Gardiner added, "We have many US investors that are watching this matter closely, and we urge the government to take steps that enhance investor confidence in British Columbia."

A copy of the letter to Minister Osborne is available on the Taranis website at www.taranisresources.com

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Thor project were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gardiner is responsible for, and approves of the technical content in this News Release. John Gardiner is a principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256.

For additional information on Taranis or its 100%-owned Thor project in British Columbia, visit www.taranisresources.com

Taranis currently has 85,937,104 shares issued and outstanding (93,012,104 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

TARANIS RESOURCES INC.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geo.),

President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner

681 Conifer Lane

Estes Park, Colorado 80517

Phone: (303) 716-5922 Cell:

  1. 209-3049johnjgardiner@earthlink.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Disclaimer

Taranis Resources Inc. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TARANIS RESOURCES INC.
01:34pTaranis Resources : May 31, 2023 -- Taranis Demands BC Government Action on Permit Applica..
PU
05/25Taranis Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/25Taranis Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
04/25Taranis Resources Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/23Taranis Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.043478 million in funding
CI
02/16Taranis Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.043478 million in fun..
CI
02/14Taranis Resources Inc. Outlines 2023 Exploration Plans Including Deep Drilling of Porph..
CI
02/14Taranis Outlines 2023 Exploration Plans Including Deep Drilling of Porphyry Target
AQ
01/19IIROC Trading Resumption - TRO
AQ
01/19Taranis Intersects 221 g/t AgEq over 17.9m, including 1,355 g/t AgEq over 2.63m in Hydr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,30 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2022 0,19 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 9,80 M 9,80 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart TARANIS RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Taranis Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John J. Gardiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary R. McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard D. McCloskey Independent Director
Glenn Robert Yeadon Secretary & Director
Thomas Gardiner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARANIS RESOURCES INC.-8.82%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.69%143 432
RIO TINTO PLC-16.53%101 425
GLENCORE PLC-24.55%64 340
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.55%41 806
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.88%35 223
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer