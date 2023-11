Tarapur Transformers Limited is an India-based power engineering solutions company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and repair of transformers. The Company provides power transformers, repair and refurbishment of power transformers, distribution transformers and instrument transformers. Its range of distribution transformer is between 5 kilovolt-ampere (KVA)/11 kilovolt (kV) to 5 mega-volt ampere (MVA)/33 kV class. The range of distribution transformers is suitable for use in utilities, boards and private industries. It manufactures a range of power transformers up to 200 MVA, 220 kV Class in categories, such as systems transformer, generator transformer, auto transformer, rectifiers, furnace transformer, railway duty and others. Its range of instrument transformers includes current & potential transformers ranging from 11 kV to 33 kV class. It has manufacturing and testing facilities at Boisar, Wada (near Mumbai) and Vadodara (Gujarat).

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment