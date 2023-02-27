Tarena Becomes One of the First Partners of Baidu's ERNIE Bot Ecosystem

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that it has become one of the first approved ecosystem partners of ERNIE Bot, the generative AI chatbot developed by Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu"). Being part of the ecosystem will give Tarena priority access to ERNIE Bot to explore its applications in various educational scenarios, which marks the first application of the conversational language model in professional education.

ERNIE Bot was developed by leveraging Baidu's state-of-the-art, large language-based generative AI models. It has immense potential in a wide range of applications, including search, content generation, and intelligent office.

Always keen to integrate the most up-to-date achievements of science and technology into its curriculum, Tarena will develop its generative AI-related course content with a first-hand understanding of the technology and its potential applications. This initiative will not only prepare Tarena's students for jobs with significant promise in the digital economy, but also contribute to the future advancement of generative AI technology through its deployment in education.

"Tarena is excited to be one of the first companies to benefit from the leading AI technology offered by ERNIE Bot," said Ms. Ying Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarena. "Since its founding twenty years ago, Tarena has kept abreast of the latest developments in cutting-edge technology and market demands. By continuously innovating courses, services, and operations, we have assisted young people in improving their professional expertise and have cultivated high-quality IT talents for different industries and enterprises. Through this cooperation, Tarena will apply Baidu's leading AI technology to the professional education field, establishing a new industry benchmark."

Going forward, Tarena will participate in ERNIE Bot's internal testing, integrate ERNIE Bot into its courses, and deepen cooperation with Baidu in areas such as the development of generative AI-related products and standards. With assistance from Baidu's technical team, Tarena will build joint solutions with Baidu and strengthen its market competitiveness through technology sharing, training empowerment, and joint marketing, among others. The Company will also look to incorporate ERNIE Bot into its full-scenario AI training centers for colleges and universities. These initiatives will facilitate the AI revolution and upgrade the professional education industry through intelligent and innovative interconnectivity.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in quality education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tarena may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including any business outlook and statements about Tarena's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; Tarena's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; its ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified instructors and teaching assistants; its ability to continually tailor its curriculum to market demand and enhance its courses to adequately and promptly respond to developments in the professional job market; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand recognition, its ability to maintain high job placement rate for its students, and its ability to maintain cooperative relationships with financing service providers for student loans. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Tarena's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tarena does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

