Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tarena International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEDU   US8761082002

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TEDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.270 USD   -3.40%
04:37pTarena Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/30Asian ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/18TARENA RENEWAL IN FY 2021 : Full-Year Net Revenue Up 25.7%, Q4 Positive Cash Flow 130 Million
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarena Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/26/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the U.S. market closes on April 26, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on Tarena's investor relations website at http://ir.tedu.cn. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact
Tarena International, Inc.
Email: ir@tedu.cn.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarena-filed-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301533642.html

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:37pTarena Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/30Asian ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
03/18TARENA RENEWAL IN FY 2021 : Full-Year Net Revenue Up 25.7%, Q4 Positive Cash Flow 130 Mill..
BU
03/16TARENA INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year of 202..
PU
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Tarena International, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
03/16Tarena International, Inc. Announces the Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year..
PR
03/16Tarena International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
03/16Tarena International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/16Tarena International, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
03/11Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
More news