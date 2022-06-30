Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tarena International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEDU   US8761082002

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TEDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
5.980 USD   +14.12%
Tarena International : Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Tarena Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

On June 30, 2022, Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, announced that Mr. Kelvin Wing Kee Lau, the chief financial officer ("CFO") of the Company, has decided to resign from the CFO position for personal reasons, effective July 31, 2022. Mr. Lau's resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company. The Company is in discussion with possible candidates for the position, and Ms. Ying Sun, the chief executive officer of the Company, will serve as the acting CFO until a permanent replacement is found.

Disclaimer

Tarena International Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 387 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 -475 M -70,8 M -70,8 M
Net Debt 2021 112 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 443 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 009
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Ying Sun Chief Executive Officer
Wing Kee Lau Chief Financial Officer
Shao Yun Han Chairman
Jian Guang Li Independent Director
Hon Sang Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.225.00%66
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.86%5 219
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-29.90%4 648
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-34.98%1 104
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.67%1 086
AFYA LIMITED-36.28%910