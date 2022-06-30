Tarena International : Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K

Tarena Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

On June 30, 2022, Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, announced that Mr. Kelvin Wing Kee Lau, the chief financial officer ("CFO") of the Company, has decided to resign from the CFO position for personal reasons, effective July 31, 2022. Mr. Lau's resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company. The Company is in discussion with possible candidates for the position, and Ms. Ying Sun, the chief executive officer of the Company, will serve as the acting CFO until a permanent replacement is found.