Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tarena International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEDU   US8761082002

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TEDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:48:51 2023-04-21 am EDT
3.675 USD   +2.09%
10:46aTarena International, Inc. To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase : VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023
PR
04/14Telecoms, Online Retailers Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
04/05Tech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarena International, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

04/21/2023 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU)  ("Tarena" or the "Company"), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM (Local Time - PST). Chief Financial Officer Ping WEI will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM PST (7:00 PM Wednesday, April 26 Eastern Time; 7:00 AM Thursday, April 27 Beijing Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48022 

Tarena will also host a booth (No.12) in the exhibition hall at the conference venue to provide conference participants an opportunity to learn more about the Company.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Tarena, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," Tarena embraces the latest trends in quality education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Investor Relations Contact:
Tarena International, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tedu.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
In China 
Yang Song 
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com

In the U.S.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: tedu@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarena-international-inc-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-showcase-vegas-2023-on-wednesday-april-26-2023--1x1-meetings-on-thursday-april-27-2023-301804201.html

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
10:46aTarena International, Inc. To Presen : VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meeti..
PR
04/14Telecoms, Online Retailers Weigh Down Asian Equities in Friday Trading
MT
04/05Tech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/04Asian Equities Led Lower by Telecoms, Tech Stocks
MT
03/31Asian Equities Rise in Friday Trading, With ADRs Set to End Week 4% Higher
MT
03/29EF Hutton Adjusts Price Target on Tarena International to $11 From $12, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/29Tarena International : Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Office Building - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Transcript : Tarena International, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2023
CI
03/28Tarena International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
03/28Tarena International, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer