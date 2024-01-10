Effective January 10, 2024, Tarena International, Inc. will change its Nasdaq Capital Market stock ticker symbol to TCTM from TEDU.
Tarena International, Inc.
Equities
TEDU
US8761082002
Professional & Business Education
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.13 USD
|+13.00%
|+10.78%
|+7.62%
|06:00am
|Tarena International, Inc. will Change its Ticker to TCTM from TEDU
|CI
|Jan. 09
|ADRs Slump; Grifols S.A. Declines 21.8%
|DJ
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.62%
|12 M $
|+3.59%
|3 843 M $
|-5.88%
|3 304 M $
|-5.11%
|1 869 M $
|+7.11%
|1 452 M $
|+16.16%
|936 M $
|+2.99%
|825 M $
|-.--%
|813 M $
|-2.18%
|697 M $
|-4.85%
|700 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Tarena International, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Tarena International, Inc.
- Tarena International, Inc. will Change its Ticker to TCTM from TEDU