Tarena International, Inc. (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People's Republic of China (PRC). The Company operates through training segment. The Company offers courses in 14 IT subjects and four non-IT subjects, and two K-12 education programs. The Company offers an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Company complements the live instruction and tutoring with its learning management system, Tarena Teaching System (TTS). TTS has five core functions, featuring course content, self-assessment exams, student and teaching staff interaction tools, student management tools and an online student community. In addition, the Company offers Tongcheng and Tongmei featuring IT training courses and non-IT training courses.