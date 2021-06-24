Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tarena International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEDU   US8761081012

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(TEDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) on Behalf of Investors

06/24/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tarena International, Inc. (“Tarena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEDU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 30, 2019, Tarena revealed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2018 annual report due to an ongoing “review of certain issues identified during the course of the audit of the registrant’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including issues related to the registrant's revenue recognition.”

On this news, Tarena’s American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) price fell 1.2%, to close at $5.02 per ADS on May 1, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was notified Tarena was not in compliance with NASDAQ listing rules due to the failure to timely file its 2018 annual report.

On this news, Tarena’s ADSs fell 4.8%, to close at $3.73 per ADS on May 20, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

On July 24, 2019, Tarena disclosed that it expected that fiscal 2017 and prior periods “may need to be restated and should not be relied upon, pending the completion of the Independent Audit Committee Review.”

On this news, Tarena’s ADSs fell 4.7%, to close at $1.63 per ADS on July 25, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

Finally, on November 1, 2019, Tarena announced the results of its investigation, including a list of revenue inaccuracies for fiscal years 2014 through 2018, expense inaccuracies and irregularities, and undisclosed related party transactions. Tarena further disclosed that it “anticipates that the total amount of revenue misstatement between fiscal years 2014 through 2018 to be less than RMB900 million, representing approximately 11.5% of the total revenue previously reported by the Company for such period.”

On this news, Tarena’s ADSs dropped 9.4%, to open on November 4, 2019, the next trading day, at $0.76, thereby damaging investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Tarena ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:35pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Tarena Internatio..
BU
03:31pSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Act..
PR
03:13pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU)..
BU
10:01aTEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tarena Inte..
PR
06/23TEDU INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Acti..
PR
06/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/23SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
06/22TARENA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tarena International..
BU
06/22SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
06/22TEDU EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 898 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2020 -767 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2020 290 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 026 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 10 181
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tarena International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Sun Chief Executive Officer
Wing Kee Lau Chief Financial Officer
Shao Yun Han Chairman
Jian Guang Li Independent Director
Hon Sang Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.24%159
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.37%20 129
CAE INC.10.63%9 310
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED23.73%5 114
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.61%4 167
AFYA LIMITED9.01%2 569