Targa Resources Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share, or $2.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023. This cash dividend will be paid August 15, 2023 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2023.
Targa Resources Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2023, Payable on August 15, 2023
Today at 05:45 pm
