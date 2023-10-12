Targa Resources Corp. is a provider of midstream services in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets and delivers of energy across the United States. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating, and purchasing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; and gathering, storing, and purchasing and selling crude oil. Its segments are Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering and/or purchase and sale of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells. Logistics and Transportation segment includes the activities and assets necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products.