Targa Resources Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share, or $2.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023. This cash dividend will be paid November 15, 2023 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2023.
Targa Resources Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2023, Payable on November 15, 2023
October 12, 2023 at 05:32 pm EDT
