Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Targa Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRGP   US87612G1013

TARGA RESOURCES CORP.

(TRGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

08/09/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in meetings via video conference at the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021; and
  • Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

A copy of the slides used for the conference meetings will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.targaresources.com, or by going to https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

Targa is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 400.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19, actions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) and non-OPEC oil producing countries, the timing and success of business development efforts, and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at
InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
05:49pTarga Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences
GL
10:10aTARGA RESOURCES : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Targa Resources to $47 From $42..
MT
09:51aTARGA RESOURCES : Truist Securities Adjusts Targa Resources' Price Target to $54..
MT
08/06TARGA RESOURCES : S&P Upgrades Targa Resources Rating One Notch to 'BB+' on Impr..
MT
08/06TARGA RESOURCES : RBC Boosts Price Target on Targa Resources to $55 From $50, Ma..
MT
08/05TARGA RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/05TARGA RESOURCES : Q2 Net Income Declines, Revenue Rises; Increases 2021 EBITDA O..
MT
08/05TARGA RESOURCES CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/05TARGA RESOURCES : Earnings Flash (TRGP) TARGA RESOURCES Posts Q2 Revenue $3.42B,..
MT
08/05Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Incre..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 986 M - -
Net income 2021 435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 9 805 M 9 805 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 372
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Targa Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 42,88 $
Average target price 51,62 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Meloy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer R. Kneale Chief Financial Officer
Paul W. Chung Chairman & General Partner
G. Clark White Executive VP-Engineering & Operations
Jeffrey J. McParland President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGA RESOURCES CORP.62.55%9 805
ENBRIDGE INC.22.01%80 056
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.60%49 057
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.36%47 720
KINDER MORGAN, INC.25.24%38 803
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.24.99%30 447