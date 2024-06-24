Targa Resources Corp. is a provider of midstream services in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets and delivers energy across the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating, and purchasing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, and purchasing and selling crude oil. Its segments are Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering and/or purchase and sale of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells. Logistics and Transportation segment includes the activities and assets necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products.

