Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Targa Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRGP   US87612G1013

TARGA RESOURCES CORP.

(TRGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Targa Resources : Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Targa Resources Corp (Form 8-K)

05/26/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT

OF

AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

OF

TARGA RESOURCES CORP.

Targa Resources Corp. (the 'Corporation'), a corporation organized and existing under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'), hereby certifies as follows:

FIRST: The board of directors of the Corporation duly adopted resolutions proposing an amendment of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation declaring such amendment to be advisable and submitting such amendment to the stockholders of the Corporation for consideration thereof.

SECOND: Thereafter, the annual meeting of the stockholders of the Corporation was duly called and held, at which meeting the necessary number of shares of the Corporation's capital stock as required by statute and the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation were voted in favor of the amendment.

THIRD: This amendment has been duly adopted in accordance with the provisions of Section 242 of the DGCL.

FOURTH: The first sentence of the first paragraph of Article FOURTH of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

'The total number of shares of stock which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is 550 million shares of capital stock, classified as (i) 100 million shares of preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share ('Preferred Stock'), and (ii) 450 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ('Common Stock').'

Except as otherwise provided above, the Certificate of Incorporation is unchanged and remains in full force and effect.

[Signature page follows.]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this certificate as of this 25th day of May, 2021.

TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
By: /s/ Matthew J. Meloy
Name: Matthew J. Meloy
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Targa Resources Corp. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 20:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
04:35pTARGA RESOURCES  : Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certific..
PU
04:33pTARGA RESOURCES CORP.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
11:13aTARGA RESOURCES  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Targa Resources' Price Target to $52 f..
MT
05/14TARGA RESOURCES  : TRGP) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/14TARGA RESOURCES  : Credit Suisse Raises Targa Resources' PT to $43 from $40 Foll..
MT
05/14TARGA RESOURCES  : RBC Raises Price Target on Targa Resources to $50 From $39, M..
MT
05/13INSIDER TRENDS : Targa Resources Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/12TARGA RESOURCES  : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Targa Resources to ..
MT
05/11TARGA RESOURCES  : TRGP) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the Tre..
MT
05/11Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 525 M - -
Net income 2021 388 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 8 524 M 8 524 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 372
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Targa Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGA RESOURCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,05 $
Last Close Price 37,28 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew J. Meloy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer R. Kneale Chief Financial Officer
Paul W. Chung Chairman & General Partner
G. Clark White Executive VP-Engineering & Operations
Jeffrey J. McParland President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGA RESOURCES CORP.41.32%8 524
ENBRIDGE INC.13.90%77 776
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.05%51 242
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.93%49 233
KINDER MORGAN, INC.35.63%41 985
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.38%31 511