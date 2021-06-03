Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Targa Resources Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    TRGP   US87612G1013

TARGA RESOURCES CORP.

(TRGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Targa Resources : & Envestnet Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

06/03/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 9:

  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners are acquiring CoreLogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.
  • Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will replace TCF Financial Corp. (NASD:TCF). S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD:HBAN) is acquiring TCF Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 9, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Targa Resources

TRGP

Energy



Addition

Envestnet

ENV

Information Technology



Deletion

CoreLogic

CLGX

Industrials



Deletion

TCF Financial

TCF

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targa-resources--envestnet-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-301305692.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2021
