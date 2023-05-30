Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
05/30/2023
135.35 USD   -2.58%
Final Deadline Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Target Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
06:33aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; SoFi Technologies, Palantir Technologies Poised to Surge
MT
05:46aTgt Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Target Corporation Shareholders
PR
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Target Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/30/2023 | 11:07am EDT
LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Target Corporation ("Target" or "the Company") (NYSE: TGT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 30, 2023. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Target's strategy of over-ordering inventory to combat supply chain problems left it incapable of reacting to changes in consumer behavior. The Company failed to capitalize on the "massive influx of insights" during the pandemic by changing inventory to match demand. The Company suffered from high inventory of products not in demand with consumers and shortages of products that were in demand. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Target, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335 
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-target-corporation-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301837177.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
