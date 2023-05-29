Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
138.93 USD   -1.29%
09:49aTgt Final Deadline Tomorrow : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Target Corporation Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important May 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action – TGT
BU
05/27Target Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Target To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
05/26Target Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Target Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TGT FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Target Corporation Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important May 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action – TGT

05/29/2023 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 30, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Target common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Target class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6812 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 30, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Target’s strategy for mitigating supply-chain constraints by over-ordering inventory had severely limited the Company’s ability to timely respond to evolving consumer behavior; (2) as a result, the purported “massive influx of insights” gained from the extraordinary heightened demand during the pandemic could not be leveraged by Target to react to rapidly changing trends; and (3) as a result of Target’s inability to timely react to changes in consumer trends, Target’s sales declined and the Company was left with an overabundance of inventory, forcing Target to take large markdowns, and severely impacting the Company’s financial results. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Target class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6812 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
09:49aTgt Final Deadline Tomorrow : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Target Corporati..
BU
05/27Target Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inves..
PR
05/26Target Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action ..
BU
05/26Target 96 Hour Deadline Alert : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, L..
BU
05/26S&P 500 Rises for Fifth Week as Lawmakers Near Deal to Avoid Default
MT
05/26The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
05/25Ulta Beauty cuts annual operating margin forecast on cost, inventory woes
RE
05/25Tgt Final Deadline Alert : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Target Corporation ..
PR
05/25Orders surge for trans designer after Target pulls products
RE
05/25Tgt Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Target Corporation Investors of a Class Acti..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 111 B - -
Net income 2024 3 877 M - -
Net Debt 2024 13 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 16,7x
Yield 2024 3,15%
Capitalization 64 124 M 64 124 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
EV / Sales 2025 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 440 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 138,93 $
Average target price 179,38 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Heredia Senior Vice President-Compliance & Ethics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-6.78%64 124
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION11.12%224 829
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.15%67 644
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-16.71%44 939
DOLLARAMA INC.5.75%17 525
SIAM MAKRO0.00%12 167
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer