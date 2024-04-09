We're celebrating the opening of five new stores in five states this April, bringing Target's easy, affordable and joy-filled shopping experience to communities in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Utah. They're the latest in more than 300 new stores we plan to build during the next decade as we aim to reach even more consumers, whether they're shopping the aisles or using our same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup or same-day delivery.

Each addition to our nearly 2,000-store network provides rewarding careers to hundreds of team members. Since 2017, we've invested in pay and benefits that include a $15-to-$24-per-hour starting wage range and tuition-free education assistance. (Want to join our team? Check out our stores job opportunities.)

And with every grand opening, we're making an investment in our stores-as-hubs model, in which our stores serve as both shopping destinations and fulfillment hubs to deliver what guests need, when and where they need it. Combined with our reimagined store design and larger footprint, growing number of shop-in-shops and commitment to sustainability and our communities, we're working to help all families discover the joy of everyday life.





The following Target stores are officially opening their doors on April 14:





12920 Foothill Boulevard, Sylmar, CA 91342-4928

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Our San Fernando store is approximately 109,000 square feet and will hire nearly 170 team members.

Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery.

The store also features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Target Optical.

Noteworthy: Target has been an active partner in the greater Los Angeles area since opening our first store there in 1983. San Fernando is our 126th store in the area, where we have more than 21,000 team members.





7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810

Sunday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Our 126,000-square-foot Danbury Fair Mall store will hire about 300 team members.

Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery.

The store also features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.

Noteworthy: Our first store opened in the greater Danbury area in 2004. Danbury Fair Mall is our fifth store in the greater Danbury area, which all together employs more than 800 team members.





1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Our Lake Success store has three floors of selling space within approximately 118,000 square feet, making it one of Target's largest stores to open in the greater New York area within the past 15 years.

The store will hire around 320 team members.

Features include fulfillment services like Drive Up and Order Pickup, as well as a Starbucks Café.

Noteworthy: Target opened our first store in the greater New York area in 1997, and Lake Success marks our 102nd location. More than 20,000 team members deliver joy to guests throughout the greater New York region.





800 Schulmeister Road, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Sunday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Our Old Bridge Route 9 store is approximately 115,000 square feet and will hire around 200 team members.

Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery.

The store features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café, Target Optical and Ulta Beauty at Target.

Noteworthy: Old Bridge Route 9 is our 103rd location in the greater New York area.





1200 Towne Centre Boulevard, Suite A, Provo, UT 84601

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Spanning about 135,000 square feet, our Provo Towne Centre store will hire approximately 130 team members.

Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery.

The store features a Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target.

Noteworthy: This store is our 17th along the Wasatch Front, where we first opened our doors in 1996 and have more than 430 team members.