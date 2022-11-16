Target : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA
reconciliation of non-GAAP EBIT and EBITDA
quarterly, fiscal 2018 to present
Background
We have presented earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.
2022
2021
2020
(millions) (unaudited)
Q3
Q2
Q1
4Q
3Q
2Q
1Q
4Q
3Q
2Q
1Q
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
712
$
183
$
1,009
$
1,544
$
1,488
$
1,817
$
2,097
$
1,380
$
1,014
$
1,690
$
284
+ Provision for income taxes
197
34
240
473
423
553
512
350
284
499
45
+ Net interest
expense
125
112
112
104
105
104
108
106
632
122
117
Earnings from continuing operations before
interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)
1,034
329
1,361
2,121
2,016
2,474
2,717
1,836
1,930
2,311
446
+ Depreciation
and amortization (a)
674
650
679
690
652
633
667
637
603
604
641
EBITDA
$
1,708
$
979
$
2,040
$
2,811
$
2,668
$
3,107
$
3,384
$
2,473
$
2,533
$
2,915
$
1,087
2019
2018
(millions) (unaudited)
4Q
3Q
2Q
1Q
4Q
3Q
2Q
1Q
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
833
$
706
$
938
$
792
$
798
$
616
$
799
$
717
+ Provision for income taxes
218
195
279
229
216
97
223
210
+ Net interest
expense
118
113
120
126
110
115
115
121
Earnings from continuing operations before
interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)
1,169
1,014
1,337
1,147
1,124
828
1,137
1,048
+ Depreciation
and amortization (a)
699
637
624
644
647
592
603
631
EBITDA
$
1,868
$
1,651
$
1,961
$
1,791
$
1,771
$
1,420
$
1,740
$
1,679
Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales.
reconciliation of non-GAAP EBIT and EBITDA
annual, fiscal 2017 to present
(millions) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017 (a)
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
6,946
$
4,368
$
3,269
$
2,930
$
2,908
+ Provision for income taxes
1,961
1,178
921
746
722
+ Net interest expense
421
977
477
461
653
EBIT
9,328
6,523
4,667
4,137
4,283
+ Depreciation and amortization (b)
2,642
2,485
2,604
2,474
2,476
EBITDA
$
11,970
$
9,008
$
7,271
$
6,611
$
6,759
2017 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales.
