    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
156.34 USD   -12.65%
Target : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
reconciliation of non-GAAP EBIT and EBITDA

quarterly, fiscal 2018 to present

Background

We have presented earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

2022

2021

2020

(millions) (unaudited)

Q3

Q2

Q1

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

712

$

183

$

1,009

$

1,544

$

1,488

$

1,817

$

2,097

$

1,380

$

1,014

$

1,690

$

284

+ Provision for income taxes

197

34

240

473

423

553

512

350

284

499

45

+ Net interest

expense

125

112

112

104

105

104

108

106

632

122

117

Earnings from continuing operations before

interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)

1,034

329

1,361

2,121

2,016

2,474

2,717

1,836

1,930

2,311

446

+ Depreciation

and amortization (a)

674

650

679

690

652

633

667

637

603

604

641

EBITDA

$

1,708

$

979

$

2,040

$

2,811

$

2,668

$

3,107

$

3,384

$

2,473

$

2,533

$

2,915

$

1,087

2019

2018

(millions) (unaudited)

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

833

$

706

$

938

$

792

$

798

$

616

$

799

$

717

+ Provision for income taxes

218

195

279

229

216

97

223

210

+ Net interest

expense

118

113

120

126

110

115

115

121

Earnings from continuing operations before

interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)

1,169

1,014

1,337

1,147

1,124

828

1,137

1,048

+ Depreciation

and amortization (a)

699

637

624

644

647

592

603

631

EBITDA

$

1,868

$

1,651

$

1,961

$

1,791

$

1,771

$

1,420

$

1,740

$

1,679

  1. Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales.

Last Updated: 11/16/2022

reconciliation of non-GAAP EBIT and EBITDA

annual, fiscal 2017 to present

(millions) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017 (a)

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

6,946

$

4,368

$

3,269

$

2,930

$

2,908

+ Provision for income taxes

1,961

1,178

921

746

722

+ Net interest expense

421

977

477

461

653

EBIT

9,328

6,523

4,667

4,137

4,283

+ Depreciation and amortization (b)

2,642

2,485

2,604

2,474

2,476

EBITDA

$

11,970

$

9,008

$

7,271

$

6,611

$

6,759

  1. 2017 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  2. Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales.

Last Updated: 11/16/2022

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
