Target : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA

reconciliation of non-GAAP EBIT and EBITDA

quarterly, fiscal 2018 to present

Background

We have presented earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

2022 2021 2020 (millions) (unaudited) Q3 Q2 Q1 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q Net earnings from continuing operations $ 712 $ 183 $ 1,009 $ 1,544 $ 1,488 $ 1,817 $ 2,097 $ 1,380 $ 1,014 $ 1,690 $ 284 + Provision for income taxes 197 34 240 473 423 553 512 350 284 499 45 + Net interest expense 125 112 112 104 105 104 108 106 632 122 117 Earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) 1,034 329 1,361 2,121 2,016 2,474 2,717 1,836 1,930 2,311 446 + Depreciation and amortization (a) 674 650 679 690 652 633 667 637 603 604 641 EBITDA $ 1,708 $ 979 $ 2,040 $ 2,811 $ 2,668 $ 3,107 $ 3,384 $ 2,473 $ 2,533 $ 2,915 $ 1,087 2019 2018 (millions) (unaudited) 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q Net earnings from continuing operations $ 833 $ 706 $ 938 $ 792 $ 798 $ 616 $ 799 $ 717 + Provision for income taxes 218 195 279 229 216 97 223 210 + Net interest expense 118 113 120 126 110 115 115 121 Earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) 1,169 1,014 1,337 1,147 1,124 828 1,137 1,048 + Depreciation and amortization (a) 699 637 624 644 647 592 603 631 EBITDA $ 1,868 $ 1,651 $ 1,961 $ 1,791 $ 1,771 $ 1,420 $ 1,740 $ 1,679

Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales.

