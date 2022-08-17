Target : Calculation of ROIC

calculation of after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC)
Numerator
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
(dollars in
Q3 (a)
Q2 (a)
Q1 (a)
millions) (unaudited)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Operating income
$
5,773
$
7,918
$
8,946
$
8,687
$
8,611
$
8,444
$
6,539
$
5,901
$
4,968
$
3,992
$
4,658
$
4,577
$
4,395
$
4,204
$
4,110
$
4,122
$
4,150
$
4,110
+ Net other income /
(expense)
54
55
382
358
346
350
(16)
(46)
(28)
(26)
9
45
42
33
27
35
41
51
EBIT
$
5,827
$
7,973
$
9,328
$
9,045
$
8,957
$
8,794
$
6,523
$
5,855
$
4,940
$
3,966
$
4,667
$
4,622
$
4,437
$
4,237
$
4,137
$
4,157
$
4,191
$
4,161
+ Operating lease
interest (b)
88
87
87
85
84
85
87
87
87
87
86
86
85
84
83
83
81
80
- Income taxes (c)(f)
1,282
1,804
2,073
1,947
1,918
1,864
1,404
1,277
1,076
855
1,045
1,043
937
878
856
524
589
692
Net operating profit
after taxes
$
4,633
$
6,256
$
7,342
$
7,183
$
7,123
$
7,015
$
5,206
$
4,665
$
3,951
$
3,198
$
3,708
$
3,665
$
3,585
$
3,443
$
3,364
$
3,716
$
3,683
$
3,549
Denominator
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
(dollars in
Q3 (a)
Q2 (a)
Q1 (a)
millions) (unaudited)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Current portion of
long-term debt and
other borrowings
$
1,649
$
1,089
$
171
$
1,176
$
1,190
$
1,173
$
1,144
$
131
$
109
$
168
$
161
$
1,159
$
1,153
$
1,056
$
1,052
$
1,535
$
1,044
$
283
+ Noncurrent portion
of long-term debt
13,453
13,379
13,549
11,586
11,589
11,509
11,536
12,490
14,188
14,073
11,338
10,513
10,365
11,357
10,223
10,104
10,108
11,107
+ Shareholders'
equity
10,592
10,774
12,827
13,803
14,860
14,959
14,440
13,319
12,578
11,169
11,833
11,545
11,836
11,117
11,297
11,080
11,167
11,158
+ Operating lease
liabilities (d)
2,823
2,854
2,747
2,737
2,695
2,563
2,429
2,400
2,448
2,448
2,475
2,390
2,285
2,231
2,170
2,208
2,183
2,157
- Cash and cash
equivalents
1,117
1,112
5,911
5,753
7,368
7,816
8,511
5,996
7,284
4,566
2,577
969
1,656
1,173
1,556
825
1,180
1,060
Invested capital
$
27,400
$
26,984
$
23,383
$
23,549
$
22,966
$
22,388
$
21,038
$
22,344
$
22,039
$
23,292
$
23,230
$
24,638
$
23,983
$
24,588
$
23,186
$
24,102
$
23,322
$
23,645
Average invested
capital (e)
$
25,183
$
24,686
$
22,210
$
22,947
$
22,502
$
22,840
$
22,134
$
23,491
$
23,011
$
23,940
$
23,208
$
24,369
$
23,652
$
24,116
$
22,832
$
23,481
$
23,090
$
23,310
ROIC
18.4 %
25.3 %
33.1 %
31.3 %
31.7 %
30.7 %
23.5 %
19.9 %
17.2 %
13.4 %
16.0 %
15.0 %
15.2 %
14.3 %
14.7 %
15.8 %
16.0 %
15.2 %
The trailing 12 months ended November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, and May 5, 2018 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Represents the add-back to operating income to reflect the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A expense.
Calculated using the effective tax rate for continuing operations.
Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively.
Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.
The effective tax rate for the trailing twelve months ended November 2, 2019, August 3, 2019, May 4, 2019, February 2, 2019, November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, and May 5, 2018 includes discrete tax benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act).
