Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:50 2022-11-16 am EST
153.78 USD   -14.08%
07:42aTSX futures flat ahead of October inflation data
RE
07:39aTarget : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
07:39aTarget : Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Target : Calculation of ROIC

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

calculation of after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC)

Numerator

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

(dollars in

Q3 (a)

Q2 (a)

Q1 (a)

millions) (unaudited)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Operating income

$

4,784

$

5,773

$

7,918

$

8,946

$

8,687

$

8,611

$

8,444

$

6,539

$

5,901

$

4,968

$

3,992

$

4,658

$

4,577

$

4,395

$

4,204

$

4,110

$

4,122

$

4,150

$

4,110

+ Net other income /

(expense)

61

54

55

382

358

346

350

(16)

(46)

(28)

(26)

9

45

42

33

27

35

41

51

EBIT

$

4,845

$

5,827

$

7,973

$

9,328

$

9,045

$

8,957

$

8,794

$

6,523

$

5,855

$

4,940

$

3,966

$

4,667

$

4,622

$

4,437

$

4,237

$

4,137

$

4,157

$

4,191

$

4,161

+ Operating lease

interest (b)

89

88

87

87

85

84

85

87

87

87

87

86

86

85

84

83

83

81

80

Adjusted EBIT

4,934

5,915

8,060

9,415

9,130

9,041

8,879

6,610

5,942

5,027

4,053

4,753

4,708

4,522

4,321

4,220

4,240

4,272

4,241

- Income taxes (c)(f)

1,059

1,282

1,804

2,073

1,947

1,918

1,864

1,404

1,277

1,076

855

1,045

1,043

937

878

856

524

589

692

Net operating profit

after taxes

$

3,875

$

4,633

$

6,256

$

7,342

$

7,183

$

7,123

$

7,015

$

5,206

$

4,665

$

3,951

$

3,198

$

3,708

$

3,665

$

3,585

$

3,443

$

3,364

$

3,716

$

3,683

$

3,549

Denominator

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

(dollars in

Q3 (a)

Q2 (a)

Q1 (a)

millions) (unaudited)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Current portion of

long-term debt and

other borrowings

$

2,207

$

1,649

$

1,089

$

171

$

1,176

$

1,190

$

1,173

$

1,144

$

131

$

109

$

168

$

161

$

1,159

$

1,153

$

1,056

$

1,052

$

1,535

$

1,044

$

283

+ Noncurrent portion

of long-term debt

14,237

13,453

13,379

13,549

11,586

11,589

11,509

11,536

12,490

14,188

14,073

11,338

10,513

10,365

11,357

10,223

10,104

10,108

11,107

+ Shareholders'

equity

11,019

10,592

10,774

12,827

13,803

14,860

14,959

14,440

13,319

12,578

11,169

11,833

11,545

11,836

11,117

11,297

11,080

11,167

11,158

+ Operating lease

liabilities (d)

2,879

2,823

2,854

2,747

2,737

2,695

2,563

2,429

2,400

2,448

2,448

2,475

2,390

2,285

2,231

2,170

2,208

2,183

2,157

- Cash and cash

equivalents

954

1,117

1,112

5,911

5,753

7,368

7,816

8,511

5,996

7,284

4,566

2,577

969

1,656

1,173

1,556

825

1,180

1,060

Invested capital

$

29,388

$

27,400

$

26,984

$

23,383

$

23,549

$

22,966

$

22,388

$

21,038

$

22,344

$

22,039

$

23,292

$

23,230

$

24,638

$

23,983

$

24,588

$

23,186

$

24,102

$

23,322

$

23,645

Average invested

capital (e)

$

26,469

$

25,183

$

24,686

$

22,210

$

22,947

$

22,502

$

22,840

$

22,134

$

23,491

$

23,011

$

23,940

$

23,208

$

24,369

$

23,652

$

24,116

$

22,832

$

23,481

$

23,090

$

23,310

ROIC

14.6 %

18.4 %

25.3 %

33.1 %

31.3 %

31.7 %

30.7 %

23.5 %

19.9 %

17.2 %

13.4 %

16.0 %

15.0 %

15.2 %

14.3 %

14.7 %

15.8 %

16.0 %

15.2 %

  1. The trailing 12 months ended November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, and May 5, 2018 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  2. Represents the add-back to operating income to reflect the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A expense.
  3. Calculated using the effective tax rate for continuing operations.
  4. Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively.
  5. Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.
  6. The effective tax rate for the trailing twelve months ended November 2, 2019, August 3, 2019, May 4, 2019, February 2, 2019, November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, and May 5, 2018 includes discrete tax benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act).

Last Updated: 11/16/2022

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
07:42aTSX futures flat ahead of October inflation data
RE
07:39aTarget : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
07:39aTarget : Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
07:39aTarget : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
07:39aTarget : GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
PU
07:39aTarget : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
07:39aTarget : Dividends Paid
PU
07:39aTarget : Dividend Payment History
PU
07:39aTarget : ROIC from Continuing Operations
PU
07:39aTarget : Calculation of ROIC
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 110 B - -
Net income 2023 3 701 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 82 378 M 82 378 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 178,98 $
Average target price 190,44 $
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Pratabkumar Vemana Executive VP, Chief Digital & Product Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-22.67%82 378
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-7.26%233 018
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.73%64 586
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.71%58 031
DOLLARAMA INC.20.33%16 473
SIAM MAKRO-14.88%10 636