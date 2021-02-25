Log in
TARGET CORPORATION

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 09:47:02 am
189.52 USD   +1.30%
09:32aTARGET : Carves Out Store Space For Apple Products
DJ
09:09aTARGET : Apple shopping destination at Target press materials
PU
08:54aAPPLE : Target to expand Apple offerings in stores and online
RE
Target : Carves Out Store Space For Apple Products

02/25/2021 | 09:32am EST
By Dave Sebastian

Target Corp. is creating enclaves for Apple Inc. products at its retail stores that would double the space for the tech company's products in certain Target locations.

The retailer on Thursday said the new option will be making a debut online and will roll out at Apple shopping locations in 17 stores starting this month, with additional locations scheduled for the fall. The partnership builds on a similar model Target has pursued with Walt Disney Co., Ulta Beauty Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.

Apple's dedicated space will have lighting fixtures and displays for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and other Apple accessories, Target said. Target's website and shopping app will also have dedicated Apple pages with a broader selection of accessories, the company said.

Target said its tech consultants will receive training from Apple.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.64% 124.81 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.82% 188.74 Delayed Quote.5.98%
