Target : Comparable Sales

comparable sales: percentage change from prior year (a)
fiscal 2018 to present
Title
28.0%
24.0%
20.0%
16.0%
12.0%
8.0%
4.0%
0.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2022
3.3 %
2.6 %
2.7 %
- %
- %
2021
22.9 %
8.9 %
12.7 %
8.9 %
12.7 %
2020
10.8 %
24.3 %
20.7 %
20.5 %
19.3 %
2019
4.8 %
3.4 %
4.5 %
1.5 %
3.4 %
2018
3.0 %
6.5 %
5.1 %
5.3 %
5.0 %
Comparable sales include all sales, except sales from stores open less than 13 months, digital acquisitions we have owned less than 13 months, stores that have been closed, and digital acquisitions that we no longer operate. We use comparable sales to evaluate the performance of our stores and digital channel sales by measuring the change in sales for a period over the comparable, prior-year period of equivalent length.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Target Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:03 UTC.