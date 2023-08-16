comparable sales: percentage change from prior year (a)

fiscal 2019 to present

Title

28.0%

24.0%

20.0%

16.0%

12.0%

8.0%

4.0%

0.0%

-4.0%

-8.0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Fiscal Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2023

0.0 %

(5.4)%

- %

- %

- %

2022

3.3 %

2.6 %

2.7 %

0.7 %

2.2 %

2021

22.9 %

8.9 %

12.7 %

8.9 %

12.7 %

2020

10.8 %

24.3 %

20.7 %

20.5 %

19.3 %

2019

4.8 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

1.5 %

3.4 %

  1. Comparable sales include all sales, except sales from stores open less than 13 months, digital acquisitions we have owned less than 13 months, stores that have been closed, and digital acquisitions that we no longer operate. We use comparable sales to evaluate the performance of our stores and digital channel sales by measuring the change in sales for a period over the comparable, prior-year period of equivalent length.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 8/16/2023

