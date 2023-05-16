Advanced search
Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

05/16/2023 | 08:01am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call.



WHEN:

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - 7:00 a.m. central time



HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at Target.com/Investors (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")



WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com.  Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom.  For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter. 

 

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-to-webcast-1st-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-wednesday-may-17-2023-301825322.html

SOURCE Target Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
