Target Currently Up for Nine Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since May 2018 -- Data Talk

Target Corporation (TGT) is currently at $159.53, up $5.27 or 3.42%

--Would be highest close since Dec. 2, 2022, when it closed at $164.16

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 23, 2022, when it rose 3.52%

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 12.86% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 21, 2018, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending Oct. 27, 2022, when it rose 14.56%

--Down 40.11% from its all-time closing high of $266.39 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 30.87% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it closed at $230.78

--Down 36.01% from its 52-week closing high of $249.32 on April 20, 2022

--Up 14.52% from its 52-week closing low of $139.30 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as high as $160.56; highest intraday level since Dec. 5, 2022, when it hit $162.89

--Up 4.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 17, 2022, when it rose as much as 4.32%

All data as of 11:14:41 AM ET

