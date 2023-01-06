Advanced search
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:57 2023-01-06 am EST
159.98 USD   +3.70%
11:35aTarget Currently Up for Nine Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since May 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05Retailers' Mixed Holiday Season Mostly Met In-Line Expectations, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
01/05Heavy discounts drive record U.S. online holiday spending - report
RE
Target Currently Up for Nine Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since May 2018 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 11:35am EST
Target Corporation (TGT) is currently at $159.53, up $5.27 or 3.42%


--Would be highest close since Dec. 2, 2022, when it closed at $164.16

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 23, 2022, when it rose 3.52%

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 12.86% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 21, 2018, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending Oct. 27, 2022, when it rose 14.56%

--Down 40.11% from its all-time closing high of $266.39 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 30.87% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it closed at $230.78

--Down 36.01% from its 52-week closing high of $249.32 on April 20, 2022

--Up 14.52% from its 52-week closing low of $139.30 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as high as $160.56; highest intraday level since Dec. 5, 2022, when it hit $162.89

--Up 4.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 17, 2022, when it rose as much as 4.32%


All data as of 11:14:41 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1134ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 108 B - -
Net income 2023 2 853 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 71 007 M 71 007 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 154,26 $
Average target price 177,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Pratabkumar Vemana Executive VP, Chief Digital & Product Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION2.47%71 007
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-1.38%199 762
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.77%63 467
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-1.12%54 870
DOLLARAMA INC.1.45%16 930
SIAM MAKRO5.63%13 103