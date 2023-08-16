dividends paid per share

fiscal 2019 to present

Title

$3.50

$3.00

$2.50

$2.00

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Fiscal Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

2023

$

1.08

$

1.08

$

-

$

-

$

-

2022

$

0.90

$

0.90

$

1.08

$

1.08

$

3.96

2021

$

0.68

$

0.68

$

0.90

$

0.90

$

3.16

2020

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

0.68

$

0.68

$

2.68

2019

$

0.64

$

0.64

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

2.60

The second quarter 2023 dividend was the Company's 223rd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the Company became publicly held.

Last Updated: 8/16/2023

