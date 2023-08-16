dividends paid per share
fiscal 2019 to present
Title
$3.50
$3.00
$2.50
$2.00
$1.50
$1.00
$0.50
$0.00
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
2023
$
1.08
$
1.08
$
-
$
-
$
-
2022
$
0.90
$
0.90
$
1.08
$
1.08
$
3.96
2021
$
0.68
$
0.68
$
0.90
$
0.90
$
3.16
2020
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.68
$
0.68
$
2.68
2019
$
0.64
$
0.64
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
2.60
The second quarter 2023 dividend was the Company's 223rd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the Company became publicly held.
Last Updated: 8/16/2023
