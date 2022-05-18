Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 07:06:14 am EDT
169.26 USD   -21.38%
07:05aTarget Adjusted Earnings Slump Even as Revenue Increases in Q1 -- Shares Plunge in Pre-Market Trading
MT
07:02aTARGET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aTarget feels inflation's sting in first quarter, shares slip
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Target : EBITDA

05/18/2022 | 06:52am EDT
EBITDA (a)

in millions, fiscal 2018 to present

Title

$12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000

$2,000 $0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Fiscal Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2022

$

2,040

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

2021

$

3,384

$

3,108

$

2,668

$

2,811

$

11,970

2020

$

1,087

$

2,915

$

2,533

$

2,473

$

9,008

2019

$

1,791

$

1,961

$

1,651

$

1,868

$

7,271

2018

$

1,679

$

1,740

$

1,420

$

1,771

$

6,611

  1. Amounts relate to our continuing operations.

Last Updated: 5/18/2022

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 10:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 110 B - -
Net income 2023 6 810 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 99 549 M 99 549 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 215,28 $
Average target price 268,78 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Heredia Senior Vice President-Compliance & Ethics
Mary Ellen Minnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-5.27%99 549
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-13.60%217 388
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.51%67 491
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-3.51%52 060
DOLLARAMA INC.12.32%16 159
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.45%10 488