|
Target : EBITDA
EBITDA (a)
in millions, fiscal 2018 to present
Title
$12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000
$2,000 $0
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,040
|
$
|
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,384
|
$
|
3,108
|
$
|
2,668
|
|
$
|
2,811
|
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,087
|
$
|
2,915
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
$
|
2,473
|
|
$
|
9,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,791
|
$
|
1,961
|
$
|
1,651
|
|
$
|
1,868
|
|
$
|
7,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,679
|
$
|
1,740
|
$
|
1,420
|
|
$
|
1,771
|
|
$
|
6,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Amounts relate to our continuing operations.
Disclaimer
Target Corporation published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
110 B
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
6 810 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
11 736 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,7x
|Yield 2023
|1,57%
|
|Capitalization
|
99 549 M
99 549 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,01x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|450 000
|Free-Float
|99,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|30
|Last Close Price
|215,28 $
|Average target price
|268,78 $
|Spread / Average Target
|24,9%