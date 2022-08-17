Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Target Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:27 2022-08-17 am EDT
174.75 USD   -3.02%
08:14aTARGET : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
08:14aTARGET : Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
08:14aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
Target : EBITDA Margin Rate

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
EBITDA margin rate (a) (b)

fiscal 2018 to present

Title

16.0%

14.0%

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Fiscal Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2022

8.1 %

3.8 %

- %

- %

- %

2021

14.0 %

12.4 %

10.4 %

9.1 %

11.3 %

2020

5.5 %

12.7 %

11.2 %

8.7 %

9.6 %

2019

10.2 %

10.6 %

8.8 %

8.0 %

9.3 %

2018

10.0 %

9.8 %

8.0 %

7.7 %

8.8 %

  1. Amounts relate to our continuing operations.
  2. EBITDA margin rate is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Total Revenue.

Last Updated: 8/17/2022

Target Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 110 B - -
Net income 2023 3 752 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 83 553 M 83 553 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 180,19 $
Average target price 183,61 $
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Heredia Senior Vice President-Compliance & Ethics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-22.14%83 553
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-2.59%245 004
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.43%63 039
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION8.88%58 288
DOLLARAMA INC.29.88%18 403
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION54.57%10 893