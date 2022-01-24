Target : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): January 24, 2022

Target Corporation

incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 1000 Nicollet Mall , Minneapolis , Minnesota 55403 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) ( 612 ) 304-6073 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.0833 per share TGT New York Stock Exchange

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254130) filed by Target Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On January 24, 2022, Target Corporation issued $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.950% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.950% Notes due 2052 (together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes"). This Current Report is being filed in connection with the offer and sale of the Notes and to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission the documents and instruments attached hereto as exhibits.

