    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Target : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations

11/17/2021 | 06:48am EST
GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a) (b)

fiscal 2017 to present

Title

$9.00

$8.00

$7.00

$6.00

$5.00

$4.00

$3.00

$2.00

$1.00

$0.00

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year(d)

2017(c)

2018

2019

2020

2021

Fiscal Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year (d)

2021

$

4.17

$

3.65

$

3.04

-

-

2020

$

0.56

$

3.35

$

2.01

$

2.73

$

8.64

2019

$

1.53

$

1.82

$

1.37

$

1.63

$

6.34

2018

$

1.33

$

1.49

$

1.16

$

1.52

$

5.50

2017 (c)

$

1.21

$

1.21

$

0.87

$

1.99

$

5.29

  1. In January 2015, following a comprehensive assessment of Canadian operations, Target's Board of Directors approved a plan to discontinue operating stores in Canada.
  2. Diluted earnings per share includes the incremental shares assumed to be issued upon the exercise of stock options and the incremental shares assumed to be issued under performance share and restricted stock unit arrangements.
  3. The fourth quarter and full year 2017 consisted of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively, compared with 13 weeks and 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  4. Earnings per share was computed independently for each of the periods presented; therefore the sum of the earnings per share amounts for the quarters may not equal the total for the year.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 11/17/2021

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
