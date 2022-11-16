Target : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a) (b)
fiscal 2018 to present
Title
$16.00 $14.00 $12.00 $10.00 $8.00 $6.00
$4.00
$2.00 $0.00
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year(c)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year (c)
2022
$
2.16
$
0.39
$
1.54
$
-
$
-
2021
$
4.17
$
3.65
$
3.04
$
3.21
$
14.10
2020
$
0.56
$
3.35
$
2.01
$
2.73
$
8.64
2019
$
1.53
$
1.82
$
1.37
$
1.63
$
6.34
2018
$
1.33
$
1.49
$
1.16
$
1.52
$
5.50
In January 2015, following a comprehensive assessment of Canadian operations, Target's Board of Directors approved a plan to discontinue operating stores in Canada.
Diluted earnings per share includes the incremental shares assumed to be issued upon the exercise of stock options and the incremental shares assumed to be issued under performance share and restricted stock unit arrangements.
Earnings per share was computed independently for each of the periods presented; therefore the sum of the earnings per share amounts for the quarters may not equal the total for the year.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
