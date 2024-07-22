Plush animals
Gigglescape initially launched with a range of adorable plush animals, and we added even more to the collection in July 2024. Most are $10 and under, featuring fun details that will encourage play, discovery and imagination at an only-at-Target value.
Packaging designed with sustainability in mind
Every part of the Gigglescape brand was thoughtfully designed, including the product packaging. More than 90% of Gigglescape product packaging is plastic-free and uses nontoxic inks and water-based coatings. The packaging also intentionally eliminates EPS foam and problematic plastics.
About Target owned brands
At Target, we thoughtfully curate our unique multi-category portfolio of owned brands to meet consumers' wants and needs, while bringing the inspiration and joy we're known for.
- Target's industry-leading portfolio of owned brands contributes more than $30 billion in annual sales and has more than tripled in value in the last 10 years.
- Our owned brands are a competitive advantage, generating guest loyalty, shopping trips, sales growth and profitability, while attracting new guests.
- Target's unique capabilities in product design and packaging, sourcing and development, merchandising and sustainability are key to developing our owned brands, for an unbeatable combination of design, quality and value.
- Our owned brands span core merchandising categories including apparel & accessories, home, hardlines (a category that includes toys, sporting goods, electronics and more), food & beverage and essentials & beauty.
- We're always looking for new ways to meet consumers' needs. We do that by investing in our brands, launching new ones and expanding others.
