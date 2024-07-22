Plush animals

Gigglescape initially launched with a range of adorable plush animals, and we added even more to the collection in July 2024. Most are $10 and under, featuring fun details that will encourage play, discovery and imagination at an only-at-Target value.

Packaging designed with sustainability in mind

Every part of the Gigglescape brand was thoughtfully designed, including the product packaging. More than 90% of Gigglescape product packaging is plastic-free and uses nontoxic inks and water-based coatings. The packaging also intentionally eliminates EPS foam and problematic plastics.

