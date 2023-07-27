Safety is always Target's top priority and we are committed to providing safe, high-quality products to our guests. On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, our store located at 6700 Peach St., Erie, PA experienced a refrigeration issue that temporarily impacted the store's coolers.
Out of an abundance of caution, we're advising guests who purchased certain chilled or frozen food products at our Erie store between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to not consume these items. Guests can receive a full refund by calling Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680. For a full list of impacted products, please visit our recalls page.
