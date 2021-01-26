Target : Levi Extend Partnership With Limited-Edition Home Collection

By Kimberly Chin

Target Corp. and Levi Strauss & Co. will launch a limited-edition collection featuring home decor and lifestyle items, expanding a collaboration that has spanned a decade, the companies said Tuesday.

The Levi's for Target Home collection will be the jeans company's first collaboration offering durable pieces to "inspire a more sustainable home and life." The limited collection will include more than 100 items, such as tableware, quilts, and pillows, as well as Levi sleepwear and pet apparel, the companies said.

The limited edition collection will launch on Feb. 28 and will be available on Target.com and most of the large retailer's stores.

The items will have more sustainable certifications and claims than any previous limited Target collaborations, the companies said.

Target will also roll out curated, in-store displays for Levi's Red Tab brand in about 500 stores by the fall.

