Target Corporation

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
News 
All News

Target : Levi Extend Partnership With Limited-Edition Home Collection

01/26/2021 | 02:57pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

Target Corp. and Levi Strauss & Co. will launch a limited-edition collection featuring home decor and lifestyle items, expanding a collaboration that has spanned a decade, the companies said Tuesday.

The Levi's for Target Home collection will be the jeans company's first collaboration offering durable pieces to "inspire a more sustainable home and life." The limited collection will include more than 100 items, such as tableware, quilts, and pillows, as well as Levi sleepwear and pet apparel, the companies said.

The limited edition collection will launch on Feb. 28 and will be available on Target.com and most of the large retailer's stores.

The items will have more sustainable certifications and claims than any previous limited Target collaborations, the companies said.

Target will also roll out curated, in-store displays for Levi's Red Tab brand in about 500 stores by the fall.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1457ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. -0.09% 21.175 Delayed Quote.5.78%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.83% 188.63 Delayed Quote.7.72%
