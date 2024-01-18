By Colin Kellaher

Target has designated its top finance executive, Michael Fiddelke, to succeed John Mulligan as the retailer's chief operating officer, effective Feb. 4.

Target on Thursday said Fiddelke, who has been chief financial officer since November 2019, also will continue to hold that post until the Minneapolis company names a replacement.

Fiddelke, 47 years old, joined Target as an intern in 2003.

Target in October disclosed the planned retirement of Mulligan, who joined Target in 1996 and became the retailer's first chief operating officer in 2015.

Target also on Thursday said Don Liu plans to retire as chief legal and compliance officer, and that it has begun a search for a successor.

