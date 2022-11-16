Advanced search
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:51 2022-11-16 am EST
153.70 USD   -14.13%
07:42aTSX futures flat ahead of October inflation data
RE
07:39aTarget : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
07:39aTarget : Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
Target : Number of Stores by Square Footage

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
number of stores and sq. ft.

annual, fiscal 2014 to 2022

Fiscal

170,000 or

50,000 to

49,999 or less

Period / Year

more sq. ft.

169,999 sq. ft.

sq. ft.

Total

Q3 2022

274

1,522

145

1,941

2021

274

1,516

136

1,926

2020

273

1,509

115

1,897

2019

272

1,505

91

1,868

2018

272

1,501

71

1,844

2017

274

1,500

48

1,822

2016

276

1,504

22

1,802

2015

278

1,505

9

1,792

2014

280

1,509

1

1,790

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated:

11/16/2022

number of stores

annual, fiscal 1962 to 2014

Fiscal Year

GM

PFresh

ST

City

Express

Total

2014

240

1,292

249

8

1

1,790

2013

289

1,245

251

8

1,793

2012

391

1,131

251

5

1,778

2011

637

875

251

1,763

2010

1,037

462

251

1,750

2009

1,381

108

251

1,740

2008

1,441

2

239

1,682

2007

1,381

210

1,591

2006

1,311

177

1,488

2005

1,239

158

1,397

2004

1,172

136

1,308

2003

1,107

118

1,225

2002

1,053

94

1,147

2001

991

62

1,053

2000

947

30

977

1999

896

16

912

1998

837

14

851

1997

783

13

796

1996

728

8

736

1995

668

2

670

1994

611

611

1993

554

554

1992

506

506

1991

463

463

1990

420

420

1989

399

399

1988

341

341

1987

317

317

1986

246

246

1985

226

226

1984

215

215

1983

205

205

1982

167

167

1981

151

151

1980

137

137

1979

80

80

1978

67

67

1977

59

59

1976

52

52

1975

48

48

1974

46

46

1973

46

46

1972

46

46

1971

30

30

1970

24

24

1969

17

17

1968

11

11

1967

9

9

1966

7

7

1965

5

5

1964

4

4

1963

4

4

1962

4

4

Store Format: GM=General Merchandise; PFresh=PFresh; ST=SuperTarget; City=CityTarget; Express=TargetExpress.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated:

11/16/2022

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 110 B - -
Net income 2023 3 701 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 82 378 M 82 378 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 99,8%
