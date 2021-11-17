Target : Operating Income Margin Rate
operating income margin rate
(a)
fiscal 2017 to present
Title
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2021
9.8 %
9.8 %
7.8 %
-
-
2020
2.4 %
10.0 %
8.5 %
6.5 %
7.0 %
2019
6.4 %
7.2 %
5.4 %
5.1 %
6.0 %
2018
6.2 %
6.4 %
4.6 %
4.9 %
5.5 %
2017
7.1 %
6.6 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
5.8 %
Operating income margin rate is computed by dividing Operating Income by Total Revenue.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sales 2022
105 B
-
-
Net income 2022
6 613 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
5 743 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20,2x
Yield 2022
1,16%
Capitalization
130 B
130 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,30x
EV / Sales 2023
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
409 000
Free-Float
99,8%
