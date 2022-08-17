Target : Operating Income Margin Rate
operating income margin rate
(a)
fiscal 2018 to present
Title
12.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2022
5.3 %
1.2 %
- %
- %
- %
2021
9.8 %
9.8 %
7.8 %
6.8 %
8.4 %
2020
2.4 %
10.0 %
8.5 %
6.5 %
7.0 %
2019
6.4 %
7.2 %
5.4 %
5.1 %
6.0 %
2018
6.2 %
6.4 %
4.6 %
4.9 %
5.5 %
Operating income margin rate is computed by dividing Operating Income by Total Revenue.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Target Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022
Sales 2023
110 B
-
-
Net income 2023
3 752 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
13 112 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
22,2x
Yield 2023
2,11%
Capitalization
83 553 M
83 553 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,88x
EV / Sales 2024
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
450 000
Free-Float
99,8%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
180,19 $
Average target price
183,61 $
Spread / Average Target
1,90%
