Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12:49 2023-05-17 pm EDT
160.80 USD   +2.48%
01:01pTarget : Q1 2023 Target Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
12:39pWall St gains as Tesla, regional banks boost; optimism on debt talks
RE
12:34pDefensive Sectors Under Selling Pressure as Likelihood Emerges of Debt Ceiling Deal by Weekend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Target : Q1 2023 Target Corporation Earnings Conference Call

05/17/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This morning, Target announced our first quarter 2023 earnings results. Check out the full results and read on for a snapshot.

DOWNLOAD THIS INFOGRAPHIC

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 17:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
01:01pTarget : Q1 2023 Target Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
12:39pWall St gains as Tesla, regional banks boost; optimism on debt talks
RE
12:34pDefensive Sectors Under Selling Pressure as Likelihood Emerges of Debt Ceiling Deal by ..
MT
12:31pTarget corp shares reverse course; now up 2.2%…
RE
12:29pTop Stories at Midday: Target Issues Soft Sales Guidance, Tesla's ..
MT
12:18pGlobal markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney...
MS
10:45aTrending : Target 1Q Earnings Top Expectations
DJ
10:00aBig tech is back
MS
08:55aTarget's Short-Term Outlook Falls Below Market Expectations Despite Fiscal First-Quarte..
MT
08:22aTarget Results, Debt Ceiling Talks in Focus Amid Rising Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity F..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 111 B - -
Net income 2024 4 088 M - -
Net Debt 2024 13 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 17,7x
Yield 2024 2,81%
Capitalization 72 422 M 72 422 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
EV / Sales 2025 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 440 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 156,91 $
Average target price 180,79 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Heredia Senior Vice President-Compliance & Ethics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION7.74%72 422
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION8.69%220 034
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.25%72 871
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-12.71%47 095
DOLLARAMA INC.5.18%17 668
SIAM MAKRO-1.25%12 207
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer