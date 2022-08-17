Target : ROIC from Continuing Operations

ROIC excluding discrete impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2019
14.1 %
15.0 %
15.1 %
16.0 %
2018 (b)
13.5 %
14.2 %
13.9 %
14.6 %
ROIC is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe ROIC is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.
The trailing 12 months ended November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, and May 5, 2018, consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Target Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:07 UTC.