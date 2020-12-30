Log in
Target Corporation

Target : Recalls Clothing Items -- Update

12/30/2020 | 05:10pm EST
By Allison Prang

Target Corp. has recalled both a one-piece girl's swimsuit and an infant romper, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company, according to the CPSC, has specifically recalled an infant-toddler girl's one-piece Rashguard swimsuit and an infant romper. Customers can get refunds for both items, according to the CPSC.

Both clothing items posed laceration and choking hazards to children, the CPSC said. The romper also posed pinching hazards, the CPSC said.

The two products were previously taken out of stores and taken down from the company's website and "no choking incidents have been reported with either product," a Target spokeswoman said in an email.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1709ET

