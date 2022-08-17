Log in
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:28 2022-08-17 am EDT
174.89 USD   -2.94%
08:14aTARGET : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
08:14aTARGET : Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
08:14aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
Target : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

annual, fiscal 2017 to present

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our continuing operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable measure is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

(unaudited)

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017 (a)

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

14.10

$

8.64

$

6.34

$

5.50

$

5.29

Adjustments

Gain on Dermstore Sale

$

(0.55)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

0.75

0.01

-

0.14

Loss on investment (b)

-

0.03

0.06

-

-

Tax Act (c)

-

-

-

(0.07)

(0.62)

Other (d)

0.01

0.04

(0.02)

-

(0.01)

Other income tax matters (e)

-

(0.04)

-

(0.03)

(0.10)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

13.56

$

9.42

$

6.39

$

5.39

$

4.69

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

  1. 2017 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  2. Represents losses on our investment in Casper Sleep, Inc., which was not core to our continuing operations. We sold this investment in fourth quarter 2020.
  3. Represents discrete income tax benefits related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted in 2017.
  4. Other items unrelated to current period operations, none of which were individually significant.
  5. Represents benefits from the resolution of certain income tax matters unrelated to current period operations.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 8/17/2022

reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

quarterly, fiscal 2018 to present

2022

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

0.39

$

2.16

$

3.21

$

3.04

$

3.65

$

4.17

$

2.73

$

2.01

$

3.35

$

0.56

Adjustments

Gain on Dermstore sale

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.53)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

(Gain) / loss on investment (a)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

0.02

(0.01)

0.03

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.75

-

-

Other (b)

-

0.03

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.06

(0.01)

0.01

0.04

-

Other income tax matters (d)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.04)

-

-

-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

0.39

$

2.19

$

3.19

$

3.03

$

3.64

$

3.69

$

2.67

$

2.79

$

3.38

$

0.59

2019

2018

(unaudited)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

1.63

$

1.37

$

1.82

$

1.53

$

1.52

$

1.16

$

1.49

$

1.33

Adjustments

(Gain) / loss on investment (a)

$

0.06

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Tax Act (c)

-

-

-

-

0.01

(0.07)

-

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

0.02

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other (b)

(0.01)

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other income tax matters (d)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.02)

(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

1.69

$

1.36

$

1.82

$

1.53

$

1.53

$

1.09

$

1.47

$

1.32

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

  1. Represents (gains) / losses on our investment in Casper Sleep, Inc., which was not core to our continuing operations. We sold this investment in fourth quarter 2020.
  2. Other items unrelated to current period operations, none of which were individually significant.
  3. Represents discrete income tax expense / (benefits) related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted in 2017.
  4. Represents (benefits) / expenses from the resolution of certain income tax matters unrelated to current period operations.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 8/17/2022

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
