  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:51 2022-11-16 am EST
153.80 USD   -14.07%
07:42aTSX futures flat ahead of October inflation data
RE
07:39aTarget : GAAP Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
07:39aTarget : Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Target : SG&A Rate

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
selling, general and administrative (sg&a) expense rate (a)

fiscal 2018 to present

Title

23.0%

22.0%

21.0%

20.0%

19.0%

18.0%

17.0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Fiscal Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Year

2022

18.9 %

19.2 %

19.7 %

- %

- %

2021

18.6 %

19.3 %

18.9 %

17.9 %

18.6 %

2020

20.7 %

19.4 %

20.5 %

19.2 %

19.9 %

2019

20.8 %

21.2 %

22.3 %

19.3 %

20.8 %

2018

21.1 %

21.7 %

22.1 %

19.0 %

20.9 %

  1. SG&A expense rate is computed by dividing SG&A Expense dollars by Total Revenue.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 11/16/2022

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 110 B - -
Net income 2023 3 701 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 82 378 M 82 378 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 178,98 $
Average target price 190,44 $
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Pratabkumar Vemana Executive VP, Chief Digital & Product Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-22.67%82 378
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-7.26%233 018
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.73%64 586
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.71%58 031
DOLLARAMA INC.20.33%16 473
SIAM MAKRO-14.88%10 636