Target unveiled a series of management changes, including plans to bring in an outsider as chief marketing officer.

The retailer on Tuesday said Christina Hennington, currently chief growth officer, is taking on the expanded role of chief strategy and growth officer, while Rick Gomez, currently chief food, essentials and beauty officer, will become chief commercial officer, overseeing the Minneapolis company's merchandising business.

The moves are effective July 7.

Target said Lisa Roath, who became chief marketing officer last July, will take on the role of chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty early next year.

Target said it is launching an external search for its next chief marketing officer, adding that Roath will remain in the post until the retailer names a successor.

