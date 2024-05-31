At Target, we know our business thrives when we create experiences that foster a sense of belonging. That's why we support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round.
A few ways we're celebrating during Pride Month and throughout the year:
- Our Pride+ Business Council will host internal events and experiences where interested team members can learn, reflect, celebrate and connect. It's complemented by the year-round resources and benefits we provide to our LGBTQIA+ team members, reflecting our culture of care for all 400,000 people who work at Target.
- We're joining local Pride events in our hometown of Minneapolis and around the country.
- We're offering a collection of products including adult apparel and home and food and beverage items, curated based on consumer feedback. Shop the 2024 Pride collection on Target.com and in select stores, based on historical sales performance.
- We continue to support LGBTQIA+ organizations year-round, including Human Rights Campaign, Family Equality and more.
- Target also spotlights LGBTQ-owned brands in our assortment during Pride Month and throughout the year in our stores and online.
