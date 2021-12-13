Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Target : Statement Following South and Midwest Tornado Tragedy

12/13/2021 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
media contact

Target Media Hotline
(612) 696-3400
press@target.com

Like millions of others around the country, the Target team is mourning the devastation caused by tornados across large parts of the South and Midwest over the weekend. Our hearts are with impacted communities, especially those who lost loved ones. The safety of our team and guests is our top priority, and thankfully, we've confirmed that none of our team members were injured. All of our stores and distribution centers in the affected areas are open and ready to assist as these communities get back on their feet. And Target is donating $1 million to help. The donation will be distributed to local and national disaster relief organizations focused on immediate community response as well as longer term recovery efforts.

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TARGET CORPORATION
10:36aTARGET : Statement Following South and Midwest Tornado Tragedy
PU
12/09Retail Heads Urge Congress to Pass Legislation Addressing Surging Cases of Selling Stol..
MT
12/08PRESS RELEASE : FTC Data Show Major Increase in Gift Cards As Scam Payment Method
DJ
12/07INSIDER SELL : Target
MT
12/06Evercore ISI Lowers Target's Price Target to $260 From $270, Maintains In-Line Rating
MT
11/30INSIDER SELL : Target
MT
11/29Walmart, Target Have Most to Gain From Strong Early Start to Holiday Shopping, BofA Say..
MT
11/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back to the guessing game
11/26Target Unveils First Look at Cyber Deals, Available Nov. 28-29
PR
11/24TARGET CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TARGET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 106 B - -
Net income 2022 6 717 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 409 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 238,18 $
Average target price 280,96 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION34.92%114 118
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION48.31%247 800
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.65%61 594
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.75%51 532
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.10.57%19 202
DOLLARAMA INC.12.64%13 688