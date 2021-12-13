Target : Statement Following South and Midwest Tornado Tragedy

media contact Target Media Hotline

Like millions of others around the country, the Target team is mourning the devastation caused by tornados across large parts of the South and Midwest over the weekend. Our hearts are with impacted communities, especially those who lost loved ones. The safety of our team and guests is our top priority, and thankfully, we've confirmed that none of our team members were injured. All of our stores and distribution centers in the affected areas are open and ready to assist as these communities get back on their feet. And Target is donating $1 million to help. The donation will be distributed to local and national disaster relief organizations focused on immediate community response as well as longer term recovery efforts.