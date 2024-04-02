Target Circle Week returns April 7-13 with up to 40% off hundreds of thousands of spring items plus one day-only 10% off Target GiftCards deal

Target Circle Week kicks off the launch of the retailer's new Target Circle program, offering three new membership options to help members save even more during Target Circle Week and beyond

Actress Kristen Wiig shines as her favorite "Saturday Night Live" character, Target Lady, in a national Target Circle Week advertising campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation today announced Target Circle Week will return April 7-13. The member-favorite event, which is set to deliver two times more savings than the retailer's fall Target Circle Week, also marks the launch of the new Target Circle. Combined, members can expect even more savings and an upgraded experience during the week — like deals applied automatically at checkout and for Target Circle 360 members free unlimited same-day delivery1 — that will continue throughout the year.

To help celebrate the moment, actress Kristen Wiig's beloved Target Lady will be "on the clock and ready to rock," sparking laughter and plenty of joy as she shares her excitement for Target Circle and Target Circle Week in a national advertising campaign that kicks off April 2.

"We've spent a lot of time talking with guests about what they love about Target Circle, and we can't wait for members to experience even more ease, savings and personal touches every time they shop," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "We're thrilled to launch Target Circle's next chapter with Kristen Wiig as the Target Lady during Target Circle Week, and, since there's no cost to join, all guests can save even more with their personalized deals."

Get ready to rock Target Circle Week April 7-13

From prepping for family vacations and staycations to self-care and home flair, members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program are set to save big on what they need most when Target Circle Week returns April 7-13. Members can expect deals on hundreds of thousands of items in top spring categories, including apparel and accessories, beauty, home and tech, all available in stores, on Target.com and via the Target app.

These deals go live at 2 a.m. CT on Sunday, April 7:

40% off floorcare

30% off swim and sandals for the family

30% off tees, tanks, shorts and dresses for the family

30% off outdoor living

20% off all hair, nail and sun care

20% off breakfast favorites, coffee and cereal

30% off select toys

30% off bedding and bath

Spend $50 in home care products and receive a $15 Target gift card

in home care products and receive a Target gift card Spend $50 at Ulta Beauty at Target and receive a $15 Target gift card

Learn more about the deals.

Take 10% off Target GiftCards on April 13

Just in time for a big season of celebrations — from Mother's Day to graduation — Target is offering additional savings with the guest-favorite 10% off Target GiftCards deal for the first time during the spring season. The deal is returning for Target Circle Week on April 13, exclusively for members of Target Circle. Consumers looking to access this deal can quickly and easily join Target Circle for free.

A campaign that's distinctly Target

The Target Lady's comeback is a one-of-a-kind creative campaign that showcases the retailer's brand at its best — leaning into humor while making guests' lives easier by saving them time and money. From getting ready in her Target-inspired house to spotting Target Circle Week deals in an imagined dream sequence, the collection of scenes from Wiig as the Target Lady celebrates the many ways consumers can experience the joy of Target Circle.

Target collaborated with Wiig, former SNL writer Jameson Anderson and director Tom Kuntz to create something unmistakably Target. Learn more about the retailer's Target Lady marketing campaign, which features 12 advertising spots that will run across a wide range of channels, including TV, digital, video, social and Target.com.

"Target Lady is incredibly special to me because it's one of the characters I created at The Groundlings and ended up on SNL. She definitely loves Target! I mean, who doesn't?" said Wiig. "It was so fun to bring her back after all this time, and we had so much fun imagining the world Target Lady sees inside the store today."

How to get the most from the new Target Circle

The retailer is reintroducing its Target Circle program on April 7 with three new membership options, including free-to-join and paid memberships for unlimited same-day delivery.

Target Circle will continue offering a free-to-join membership featuring personalized deals, member-exclusive sales like Target Circle Week and additional perks and savings. Based on guest feedback, deals will now automatically apply at checkout — no more searching for individual offers — so members are confident they are getting the best value every time they shop. They also can earn Target Circle Rewards and take advantage of personalized deals through Target Circle Bonuses.

will continue offering a free-to-join membership featuring personalized deals, member-exclusive sales like Target Circle Week and additional perks and savings. Based on guest feedback, deals will now automatically apply at checkout — no more searching for individual offers — so members are confident they are getting the best value every time they shop. They also can earn Target Circle Rewards and take advantage of personalized deals through Target Circle Bonuses. Target Circle 360 , a new paid membership, offers unlimited access to Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, with no delivery fees on orders over $35 . Additionally, members can access Shipt Marketplace to shop from hundreds of retail partners. Target Circle members can join Target Circle 360 for just $49 for the first year if they sign up by May 18, 2024 .

, a new paid membership, offers unlimited access to Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, with no delivery fees on orders over . Additionally, members can access Shipt Marketplace to shop from hundreds of retail partners. Target Circle members can join Target Circle 360 for just for the first year if they sign up by . Target Circle Card2 (previously known as Target RedCard) will save guests an extra 5%3 every day, giving them extra time to make returns and free two-day shipping4 on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com. Plus, always-on access to be a Target Circle 360 member for $49 per year.5

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

1 Target Circle 360 membership required. Subject to terms and conditions. Applies to orders over $35.

2 Target Circle™ Card: Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card, Target™ Mastercard®, and Target Circle Card Account (Target Circle Card Reloadable Account). Subject to application approval and identity verification. The Target Circle debit card is issued by Target Corporation. The Target Circle credit cards (Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard) are issued by TD Bank USA, N.A. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International, Inc. Target Circle Card Account is a demand deposit account established by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, and card is issued by Pathward pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Funds are FDIC insured, subject to applicable limitations and restrictions, when we receive the funds deposited to your account.

3Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/circleannounce for program rules and details.

4 2-Day Shipping: When you pay with your Target Circle Card (debit, credit, and reloadable) or are a Target Circle 360 member get free 2day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items. Eligible items will be noted on the product detail page, in cart & at check out. See Target.com/2dayshipping for details.

5 Discounted Target Circle 360 Membership: Subject to the terms and conditions of the membership. $99 annual membership fee discounted to $49 when you have a Target Circle Card (credit, debit and reloadable) saved to your Target account. Cannot be applied to previous purchases or combined with other promotions. See Target.com/circle for more details.

