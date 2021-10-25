Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Target : Thinking about trading options or stock in Facebook, General Electric, Restaurant Brands, Target, or Netflix?

10/25/2021 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for FB, GE, QSR, TGT, and NFLX.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-facebook-general-electric-restaurant-brands-target-or-netflix-301406239.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
