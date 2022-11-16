Target : Total revenue
total revenue: percentage change from prior year
(a)
fiscal 2018 to present
Title
28.0%
24.0%
20.0%
16.0%
12.0%
8.0%
4.0%
0.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2018(b)
2019
2020
2021
2022
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2022
4.0 %
3.5 %
3.4 %
- %
- %
2021
23.4 %
9.5 %
13.3 %
9.4 %
13.3 %
2020
11.3 %
24.7 %
21.3 %
21.1 %
19.8 %
2019
5.0 %
3.6 %
4.7 %
1.8 %
3.7 %
2018
(b)
3.4 %
6.9 %
5.6 %
0.0 %
3.6 %
Total revenue includes merchandise sales, net of expected returns, from our store and digital channels, as well as gift card breakage and other revenue.
The fourth quarter and full year 2017 consisted of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively, compared with 13 weeks and 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Disclaimer
Target Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
